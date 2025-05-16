PostsAdvice

‘I’m an international student aiming for a City law career – which law school is right for me?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Durham vs. Queen Mary

In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring BigLaw solicitor from overseas has got offers from two top law schools but can’t decide which will give them the best prospects to meet their goals. In short, Durham or Queen Mary, University of London?

“I am an international student from India waiting to join uni this September. However I’m confused between two law schools — Durham and Queen Mary University of London. I’ve heard both are excellent schools. I have done all the research, talked to senior students, and I’m still unable to decide. It would be a great help if you could tell me which one offers a better graduate employability prospect, which one is more known to big law firms and overall which law school I should choose being an international student myself, which is more suitable.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Aspiring lawyer opens up on life as an ‘estranged’ law student

Durham undergrad Niall Hignett reflects on the challenges of navigating uni without parental support

Jul 4 2024 9:11am
careers

City Law School to tempt law firms with ‘salad bar SQE’

James Catchpole, Associate Dean and LPC Director, is thinking creatively about changes to solicitor and barrister training

May 6 2020 12:21pm
news

‘I’ve secured pupillage, but I’m unsure about the set. Should I accept or reapply?’

Bar hopeful in bind over career decision

Apr 22 2025 9:46am
20