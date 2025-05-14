PostsNews

New legal drama to star Kim Kardashian as divorce lawyer

Avatar photo

By Angus Simpson on

All’s Fair airs this Autumn

Kim Kardashian is set to lead an all-female law firm in a new legal drama — while continuing her real-life journey to qualify as a lawyer.

Celebrity law student Kim K is set to feature as suave attorney Allura Grant, heading up the fictional divorce boutique in the upcoming legal drama All’s Fair. From the trailer, viewers can expect drama, comedy, and romance. Kim K’s legal team also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka — plus Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The Kardashians have been on TV for years, but Kim has also lately broken into drama with shows like American Horror Story. Besides TV, she’s been training to become a California lawyer, following in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian — the big-shot attorney who defended OJ Simpson in the famous murder trial.

The Kardashian ‘momager’, Kris Jenner, is also involved with All’s Fair as executive producer.

From acting as a lawyer and studying, Kim K was recently on the other side of the courtroom. She’s been busy giving testimony in France against the so-called “grandpa robbers” — ten men in their 60s and 70s accused of entering her Paris hotel and robbing her at gunpoint in 2016. They allegedly seized $10 million (£7.5m) worth of jewellery, including an engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West — reportedly valued at $4 million (£3m) alone.

All’s Fair is set to premiere on Hulu this Autumn.

