SQE2 pass rate hits 75% in latest results

By Angus Simpson on

Sat by 1,134 students

Yesterday, the Solicitors Qualifying Examination 2 (SQE2) results were released from the latest sitting, with three-quarters of candidates passing.

SQE2 was sat by 1,134 from late January to early February, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)’s latest report. 75% passed — exactly three-quarters — which is a slight dip from the record high last time, when 81% passed.

The 940 first-time candidates enjoyed a slightly higher pass rate, at 77%.

SQE2 Pass Rate Stats

Another interesting statistic from this latest report showed that candidates who had not undertaken any qualifying work experience had a higher pass rate (81%) than those who had (75%). This might be explained by candidates having to balance work and study.

SQE2 Pass Rate Stats adjusted for QWE

SQE2 comprises 16 exams aiming to test students’ ability to apply legal knowledge and show off their practical skills. Four are oral assessments, whilst 12 are written. Those taking SQE2 must first complete SQE1 — which most recently saw 56% pass, Legal Cheek reported.

