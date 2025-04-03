PostsNews

Latest SQE1 sitting sees 56% pass

By Angus Simpson on

Up from a record low of 44%

The report on the latest SQE1 sitting has been released, showing an overall pass rate of 56% — up slightly on last summer’s record low of 44%.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) reported that 6,718 candidates completed both parts of SQE1 in the January sitting this year.

Of these, 5,908 were first-time candidates, achieving a slightly higher pass rate of 60%. Interestingly, qualified lawyers — presumably mostly those qualified in overseas jurisdictions — had a lower pass rate than those not yet qualified: 52% compared to 62%.

In February, Legal Cheek reported a record high pass rate for SQE2, at 81%. Candidates must pass SQE1 to sit SQE2.

Earlier this week, the Legal Services Board announced it has given the SRA until Autumn to publish pass rate information from across the different SQE providers. This has come after a series of delays.

Last week, Legal Cheek highlighted one candidate’s experience after failing the challenging SQE where the top 20 firm which had sponsored her as an incoming trainee was seeking to clawback funding – on top of rescinding her training contract.

