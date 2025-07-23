Law Society recommends modest salary uplift for trainee solicitors

£28,090 in London, £24,916 elsewhere



The Law Society of England and Wales has recommended a 2.45% increase in the minimum salary for trainee solicitors, aligning the uplift with the current rate of inflation.

From September 2025, the recommended minimum salary for those undertaking qualifying work experience (QWE) or a training contract will rise to £28,090 in London and £24,916 elsewhere in England and Wales.

This marks a smaller increase compared to the previous year’s uplift of 5.18%, when the recommended rates rose to £27,418 in the capital and £24,320 outside.

Although the recommendation is not legally binding — firms are not obliged to follow it since the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) abolished the statutory minimum in 2014 — the Law Society maintains that the guidance plays an important role in promoting fair and sustainable entry into the profession.

“The minimum salary policy and uplift supports those seeking to enter the profession,” said Law Society president Richard Atkinson. “We encourage employers to consider this recommendation, as paying the recommended minimum salary could have a positive impact on equality and diversity within the legal profession.”

The recommended salary levels are reviewed each summer and adjusted annually in line with the Consumer Price Index’s 12-month rolling inflation rate and other economic indicators.

The recommended rates cover both traditional training contracts and QWE placements under the SQE.

While salaries at the top end of the profession continue to soar — with some City trainees earning over £120k across their two year TC — many aspiring solicitors, particularly those in legal aid or high street firms, are still paid below the recommended minimums.