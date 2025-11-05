PostsNews

Minimum wage hike could put students off becoming lawyers, says Law Society boss

Why bother with uni and the SQE when non-graduate jobs pay the same as a solicitor at a small firm?

The UK’s imminent minimum wage hike could put students off pursuing a career in law, as smaller firms increasingly offer starting salaries on a par with those at McDonald’s — despite requiring new recruits to self-fund costly SQE courses.

The expected rise in annual pay for a full-time minimum wage worker — from £25,376 to £26,416 under Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ upcoming Budget — will be welcome news for millions. But City bosses warn that the gap between the minimum wage and graduate starting salaries in professional services roles, including law, is closing fast, particularly at smaller firms where long hours are common.

They argue the increase in minimum wage could deter young people from pursuing degrees if pay for non-graduate roles, such as working in McDonalds or supermarkets, remains broadly the same. This is predicted to hit students from lower socio-economic backgrounds the hardest, “as only the people who can afford to pay their way through university will be immediately incentivised to do so.” As one chief executive told the Financial Times:

“Why would young people take on £45,000 of student debt if they can earn the same stacking shelves?”

According to FT research, some smaller law firms currently pay first-year trainees little more than the current minimum wage. Law Society vice-president Brett Dixon warned:

“When a newly qualified solicitor in a small firm earns barely more than the minimum wage, graduates in entry level jobs are likely to lose interest in pursuing a career in the legal sector. Especially considering the long hours needed in this field, legal careers may not seem attractive any more.”

That said, law graduates still fare better on average than their peers in finance and other professional services roles. Data from the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) shows the median starting salary across graduate roles is £32,000, whereas entry-level law roles average close to £50,000.

This disparity is largely down to the bumper pay packets offered by elite City law firms. Three firms at the top of the Legal Cheek Firms Most ListDavis Polk & Wardwell, Milbank, and Sullivan & Cromwell — pay their first-year trainees a hefty £65,000.

Fortunately for aspiring solicitors, the ISE also found that the legal sector offers the largest salary increase of any graduate field, with average pay rising by 86% over the course of three years to £90,000.

Still, the gap between US firms paying big bucks and smaller regional practices looks set to widen further. And as firms face higher costs from rising graduate pay, increased national insurance contributions, and the planned introduction of “day one” employment rights, one FTSE 100 chair warned that hiring young staff has become a “high-risk venture”. Recruiters told the FT this could ultimately mean “fewer opportunities overall” as well as fewer graduates choosing to enter the legal profession in the first place.

Is this article for real?

The problem is not minimum wage rising so that ordinary people can afford to live. It is the fact that entry level admin role salaries have remained stagnant for decades, while NQ salaries and PEP have skyrocketed. “City bosses” should pay their support staff properly. Secretaries and paralegals deserve more than £30k a year.

Sorry but this just reeks of Farage.

Data Nerd

“whereas entry-level law roles average close to £50,000” – that cannot be right across the whole of the UK

Read as a whole

“This disparity is largely down to the bumper pay packets offered by elite City law firms.”

smell the stairs

I beg you to fine me one McDonalds employee that has a law degree

Anon

I applied for a part-time role when I was at uni (studying law) and they rejected me very quickly even though had heaps of retail experience and the role stayed up for quite a while after (my application wasn’t terrible, I promise). They’re interested in employing staff that will be in it for the long haul, not law students and grads!!!

Anonymous

Good, there are too many lawyers anyway. What we need are more plumbers, bricklayers, electricians, engineers, etc. The problem is schools pushing pupils into University on the basis that they can then get white collar roles. But the reality is that society can live without white collar middle managers. It can’t live without plumbers.

Anon

This is truly absurd and shows how out of touch the Law Society boss is… how on earth do they expect young people to get by with the continued cost of living crisis!

Barney the tree

One reason with people will choose to be a lawyer over minimum wage: the pay ceiling.

Granted, trainee salaries (particularly at regional firms) do pretty much equal minimum wage.

But those on minimum wage stacking shelves (e.g. on £26k) will not see much of an increase. If they’re lucky, after a solid 5 years of grant they may get to management which can’t be more than £50k a year if we’re being generous.

With law, with high street firms, trainees may be on £26k but after two years at qualification this will double. If they’re make partner this will double again.

The above relates to high street firms only. Obviously if we’re talking city firms there’s not even a point in comparing to minimum wage as the Legal Cheek most list is evidence enough.

