Withers retains 9 of 14 qualifying trainees

64% score with two rookies opting out of NQ process



Withers has announced that 9 of its 14 trainee solicitors will be staying on as associates, resulting in a retention rate of 64%.

Of the 12 final-seat trainees who applied for roles, nine have accepted offers, all of which are on a permanent basis. Two opted out of the process prior to the interviews commencing.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that the firm recruits around 13 trainees each year, offering a starting salary of £47,000. Upon qualification, NQ associates at this private client specialist earn £95,000.

