Clifford Chance retains 49 of 57 qualifying trainees

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has reported an autumn retention rate of 86%, with 49 of its 57 final-seat trainees staying on as newly qualified (NQ) solicitors this September.

The firm confirmed it received 56 applications for NQ roles and made 49 offers — all of which were accepted. As in previous years, CC did not disclose which departments the new associates would be joining.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows CC recruits up to 100 trainees each year, offering a starting salary of £56,000. Upon qualification, this leaps significantly to £150,000.

Clifford Chance is the third Magic Circle firm to announce its autumn retention results. Linklaters retained 33 out of 40 qualifying trainees (83%), while A&O Shearman posted a retention rate of 69%, with 37 of 54 trainees staying on.

