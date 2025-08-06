PostsNews

Clifford Chance retains 49 of 57 qualifying trainees

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has reported an autumn retention rate of 86%, with 49 of its 57 final-seat trainees staying on as newly qualified (NQ) solicitors this September.

The firm confirmed it received 56 applications for NQ roles and made 49 offers — all of which were accepted. As in previous years, CC did not disclose which departments the new associates would be joining.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows CC recruits up to 100 trainees each year, offering a starting salary of £56,000. Upon qualification, this leaps significantly to £150,000.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Clifford Chance is the third Magic Circle firm to announce its autumn retention results. Linklaters retained 33 out of 40 qualifying trainees (83%), while A&O Shearman posted a retention rate of 69%, with 37 of 54 trainees staying on.

Summer trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

Lol

Another horrific retention rate! The market is screwed! Panic stations all! The world is bad! Help!

Bigmanting

Anddddd Tort Law – Summer Sit (Resit) – August 2025 awaits you Fresher

Lol

Didn’t get retained?

Recruiter

CC clearly the strongest MC firm. improved since recent results, well done!

Thank you sixth former

This comment won’t help you get onto the SPARK scheme next year.

