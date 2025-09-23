Banksy mural showing judge attacking protester recreated on Scarborough beach

Wiped from High Court earlier this month

A Banksy mural showing a judge striking a protester with a gavel, which first appeared on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice in London before being scrubbed away less than 24 hours later, has now reappeared on Scarborough beach.

Artist Fred Brown has recreated a large-scale version of the elusive street artist’s work in sand, sharing time-lapse drone footage on Instagram that shows the process. Brown is quick to stress that this is the real deal — no AI or Photoshop trickery involved.

The original artwork appeared earlier this month on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. It depicted a judge in a traditional wig and black robe striking a protester to the ground beside a blood-smeared placard.

Banksy confirmed the piece’s authenticity on Instagram with the simple caption: “Royal Courts of Justice. London.”

However, less than 24 hours later, it was scrubbed from the listed building, with the courts service stating that it is obliged to preserve the site’s original character.