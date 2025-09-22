Clifford Chance unveils new logo

New look underscores commitment to ‘creating advantage for clients’, says MC firm



Clifford Chance has unveiled a refreshed brand, in a move the Magic Circle firm says underscores its commitment to “creating advantage for clients”.

This is the firm’s first major branding update since its three-way tie-up in 2000 with Germany’s Pünder Volhard Weber & Axster and US firm Rogers & Wells.

The new logo features a “modernised” and “simplified, premium design,” according to the firm, which reflects its “leading global offering and the high-quality experience clients expect from Clifford Chance.”

CC’s rebrand comes almost a year to the day after Freshfields announced its own rebranding, dropping ‘Bruckhaus Deringer’ from its name as part of the refresh.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows Clifford Chance is a Magic Circle heavy-hitter, recruiting around 100 trainees a year — the largest intake of any City firm. Trainees in London earn £56,000 in year one, rising to £61,000 in year two, with newly qualified solicitors on £150,000.