Clifford Chance unveils new logo

By Julia Szaniszlo on

New look underscores commitment to ‘creating advantage for clients’, says MC firm


Clifford Chance has unveiled a refreshed brand, in a move the Magic Circle firm says underscores its commitment to “creating advantage for clients”.

This is the firm’s first major branding update since its three-way tie-up in 2000 with Germany’s Pünder Volhard Weber & Axster and US firm Rogers & Wells.

The new logo features a “modernised” and “simplified, premium design,” according to the firm, which reflects its “leading global offering and the high-quality experience clients expect from Clifford Chance.”

CC’s rebrand comes almost a year to the day after Freshfields announced its own rebranding, dropping ‘Bruckhaus Deringer’ from its name as part of the refresh.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows Clifford Chance is a Magic Circle heavy-hitter, recruiting around 100 trainees a year — the largest intake of any City firm. Trainees in London earn £56,000 in year one, rising to £61,000 in year two, with newly qualified solicitors on £150,000.

Anon

Old logo was iconic.

New logo…. isn’t. It looks nondescript, could be anything. Presumably someone was paid a lot for this change for changes sake which has actually weakened the identity of the firm

Mr. Cliff Chance the Third

the consultants are eating good tonight

Why?

Awful decision.

They’ve swapped an instantly recognisable font for basically comic sans?

Casual observer

I’m not sure about all the red scrubbed out look.

Says unprofessional to me…

Anon

Honestly – this is kind of weird, but I’m a 2PQE Associate at a U.S. firm – have never worked at Clifford Chance, but on my first day of uni went to a Clifford Chance event hosted on campus.

Totally drank the kool-aid, and thought they were the coolest with their “are you ready?” video. Then remember seeing CC tote bags on the tube and thinking how I wanted to work there.

Weirdly nostalgic over that logo.

Cc former future trainee

That video got me going. Listen to it for fun from time to time.

The branding is dead, long live the firm

Cc salary partner

RIP CC Teal, the branding we knew and loved. Accordingly we pay tribute to the award winning black and yellow motifs seen and yet still visible today, thankfully, throughout the early graduate talent development recruitment pages.

Freshfields (FRESHFIELDs) also suffered a branding change – it’s too late for both now, but we will remember the branding fondly.

has anyone noticed the Paul, Weiss logo has the comma as the dot in the “i”? Fun!

RIP Teal, you did not survive to 40.

Kirkland interviewee

Good take.

Anna

Freshfields’ new branding is horrendous. Their new logo looks like some sort of power drill brand.

Shears man (the next Kingsman movi3)

A&O spent millions on “progress green”

Anna

They probably paid some external marketing agency £100k to design that lol

Gooner

Must be nice if you can get it

Legal Colossus

Absolutely shocking. It’s like something they come up with when they’re run out of time on The Apprentice. Laughing to myself at the thought of this being presented to the partners as some radical new branding innovation

