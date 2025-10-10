Ex-KWM London boss cleared as tribunal dismisses unwanted kiss claim

Didn’t breach SRA rules

A former managing partner of King & Wood Mallesons’ London office has been cleared of professional misconduct after a tribunal found it could not determine whether he kissed a paralegal without her consent during an alcohol-fuelled work night out.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) heard that Darren Roiser had organised an evening at posh Mayfair restaurant MNKY HSE in October 2020, where staff consumed what he later admitted was an “excessive” amount of alcohol. Most of those present, he accepted, were drunk.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) had alleged that Roiser kissed a paralegal “with such force that her head hit the wall”, grabbed her by the arms, and told her she was “very attractive”. These allegations were found unproven.

The regulator had argued the alleged behaviour breached principles requiring solicitors to act with integrity and uphold public confidence.

Roiser denied initiating the kiss, insisting that the paralegal, referred to as Person A during proceedings, had come onto him and that he kissed her back before realising it was wrong and pulling away, Law360 UK (£) reports.

When Person A reported the incident to the firm, Roiser apologised after consulting the firm’s London General Counsel. He told the tribunal that, although he had not initiated the kiss, he felt it was right to apologise.

After a three-day hearing, the SDT found that no professional breaches had occurred and the SRA had not proved the kiss was unwanted, though Roiser “should have exercised control and better judgment”.

“The kiss was inappropriate in context,” Sydenham added, noting Roiser’s seniority and the “excessive quantity of alcohol” he had provided.

Roiser joined KWM from Slaughter and May in 2011, made partner in 2016, and was appointed London managing partner two years later. A full written judgment will be released in due course.