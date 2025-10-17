Gowling WLG appoints former trainee as new boss

Chris Towle joined the firm as a rookie more than 20 years ago — now he’s UK CEO

Gowling WLG has appointed one of its former trainees to head-up the firm.

Chris Towle began his career as a rookie solicitor in the firm’s Birmingham office back in 2004, when it was still known as Wragge & Co. Over the past two decades, he’s risen through the ranks — becoming director in 2013 and partner in 2016. He currently leads the firm’s Birmingham corporate team and is also global co-lead for the firm’s US initiatives.

Towle isn’t the only trainee to climb all the way to the top of ladder: just last year, Clifford Chance lifer Chinwe Odimba-Chapman assumed the roles of London managing partner and co-regional managing partner for Europe.

Towle will succeed current UK CEO David Fennel, who will step down in 2026 after 12 years in the role. Fennel said:

It has been the privilege of my professional career to serve as the firm’s CEO since 2014 […] I’m thrilled for Chris and wish him all the best when he takes to the helm for the next stage of our journey. The firm is exceptionally well positioned for further growth and success under Chris’s leadership.

Towle has seen the firm undergo several major transformations throughout his career there — from Wragge & Co, to Wragge Lawrence Graham & Co, to what we know the firm as today, Gowling WLG (the latter two mergers being headed under the leadership of current CEO Fennel).

Earlier this year, Gowling posted strong financial results, with UK revenues rising by 9%, from £207 million to £225 million, while London NQ pay climbed by £7,000 to £105,000, and regional NQs also received a £1,500 boost. The Legal Cheek 2026 Firms Most List shows the firm recruits around 25 trainees each year.