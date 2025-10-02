Young lawyers face burnout as legal sector’s long hours culture bites, report finds

LawCare calls for urgent change



Young lawyers are facing the highest risk of burnout and the lowest levels of wellbeing across the profession, according to new research.

The Life in the Law 2025 report by charity LawCare, based on survey responses from more than 1,500 people working in the legal sector, found that those aged 26–35 scored lowest for mental wellbeing and highest for burnout. Overall, nearly 60% of lawyers reported poor mental wellbeing, while half said they experienced anxiety often, very often or all of the time in the past year.

The findings highlight the profession’s entrenched culture of overwork. Almost eight in ten respondents (78.7%) said they regularly put in hours beyond their contracts, with nearly one in ten working more than 21 extra hours each week.

This follows Legal Cheek’s exclusive research on the average start and finish times of lawyers at over 100 leading firms. The data revealed that while some lawyers’ schedules broadly align with a standard 9–5 day, others — particularly at the highest-paying firm — often see their working days stretch to 12+ hours.

LawCare researchers also heard from many lawyers who are struggling. One law firm partner admitted, “Work has nearly broken me physically and mentally.” A junior barrister echoed this sentiment, saying, “It is unsustainable. My work is slowly killing me.”

The survey also found widespread concerns over workplace culture. Nearly a fifth of respondents (19.5%) said they had experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination in the past 12 months, most often from line managers or supervisors. Levels of psychological safety, or how safe people feel to raise concerns and ideas, also fell in the lower half of the scale.

Retention is a growing concern, with more than half of respondents (56.2%) saying they could see themselves leaving their current workplace within the next five years, and almost a third (32.1%) considering leaving the profession altogether.

LawCare wants urgent change. Its recommendations include tackling heavy workloads, giving managers proper training, embedding flexible working and reforming legal education so newcomers are ready for the realities of the job.

“The legal sector is at a turning point,” the report states. “Our research highlights that people in the sector are facing significant strain, raising urgent questions about its long-term sustainability. Unless decisive action is taken now, the profession risks losing people, further erosion of mental health and wellbeing and reduced public trust and confidence.”

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat.