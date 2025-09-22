PostsAnalysis

Exclusive research spotlights working hours of junior lawyers across UK’s 100+ top law firms

Ryan Scott

Behind the swish offices and six-figure salaries, many junior lawyers at top UK firms are working seriously long hours.

Exclusive new data from Legal Cheek, based on anonymous responses from over 2,000 trainees and junior lawyers, sheds light on the working patterns at more than 100 firms — offering a candid look behind the office doors of the legal world.

On the whole, working hours have remained broadly similar to last year. However, there have been some notable shifts: while certain juniors have seen their average hours fall, others are burning even more of that midnight oil.

At some US elite firms, juniors now report leaving the office about an hour earlier than they did this time last year — yet they are still regularly clocking up gruelling 11-plus-hour days. By contrast, insiders at other US players say their already hefty hours have actually crept upwards. These differences may reflect varying market conditions across practice areas, the pressure to justify soaring salaries with longer days, and firms’ increasing efforts to curb burnout by promoting work–life balance.

Regardless of whether hours are up or down, US powerhouses still dominate the table for the longest average working days. At the very top, junior lawyers report clocking around 13 hours a day — often leaving the office after 10:00 pm. These late nights don’t go unrewarded: newly qualified salaries at these top firms have surged to a record-breaking £180,000 over the past year or so.

Hot on the heels of the City’s US players, the Magic Circle sees average desk time hover between 10 and 11 hours a day, with NQ salaries coming in just below their US counterparts at a still impressive £150,000.

Notably, 14 firms now have an average finish time of 9pm or later, up from 11 last year.

Not every firm runs on desk-side Deliveroos and late nights. At 15 firms with strong regional roots, lawyers are signing off before 6:00 pm.

Taken together, the results paint a familiar picture of the legal market: demanding schedules at the top dogs in the City, tempered by shorter days at firms outside the US/MC bubble.

A full breakdown of start times, finish times and average day lengths can be found in the table below. Naturally, these figures vary by department and workload at any given time.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2025-26 — average start and finish times + average working hours

LAW FIRM AVERAGE START TIME AVERAGE FINISH TIME AVERAGE WORKING DAY
Milbank 9:03am 10:06pm 13 hours 3 minutes
Kirkland & Ellis 9:45am 10:02pm 12 hours 17 minutes
Winston & Strawn 9:32am 9:45pm 12 hours 13 minutes
Weil Gotshal & Manges 9:24am 9:25pm 12 hours 1 minute
Paul Weiss 8:57am 8:57pm 12 hours 0 minutes
Linklaters 9:16am 9:13pm 11 hours 57 minutes
Fried Frank 9:22am 9:13pm 11 hours 51 minutes
Clifford Chance 9:22am 9:11pm 11 hours 49 minutes
Jones Day 9:15am 9:04pm 11 hours 49 minutes
Gibson Dunn 9:18am 9:06pm 11 hours 48 minutes
Paul Hastings 9:29am 9:16pm 11 hours 47 minutes
Latham & Watkins 9:18am 9:00pm 11 hours 42 minutes
Mayer Brown 9:02am 8:42pm 11 hours 40 minutes
White & Case 9:24am 9:01pm 11 hours 37 minutes
A&O Shearman 9:21am 8:56pm 11 hours 35 minutes
Cleary Gottlieb 9:19am 8:50pm 11 hours 31 minutes
Goodwin 9:22am 8:52pm 11 hours 30 minutes
Morrison Foerster 9:23am 8:51pm 11 hours 28 minutes
Debevoise & Plimpton 9:33am 9:00pm 11 hours 27 minutes
Ropes & Gray 9:37am 9:00pm 11 hours 23 minutes
Cooley 8:45am 8:04pm 11 hours 19 minutes
Freshfields 9:24am 8:38pm 11 hours 14 minutes
Norton Rose Fulbright 9:14am 8:26pm 11 hours 12 minutes
Sidley Austin 9:33am 8:41pm 11 hours 8 minutes
Sullivan & Cromwell 9:40am 8:48pm 11 hours 8 minutes
Dechert 9:12am 8:20pm 11 hours 8 minutes
Davis Polk & Wardwell 9:41am 8:48pm 11 hours 7 minutes
Orrick 9:11am 8:16pm 11 hours 5 minutes
Simmons & Simmons 9:10am 8:10pm 11 hours 0 minutes
Greenberg Traurig 9:00am 7:59pm 10 hours 59 minutes
Willkie Farr & Gallagher 9:33am 8:31pm 10 hours 58 minutes
Vinson & Elkins 9:12am 8:07pm 10 hours 55 minutes
Ashurst 9:18am 8:12pm 10 hours 54 minutes
Macfarlanes 9:11am 7:47pm 10 hours 36 minutes
Baker McKenzie 9:12am 7:48pm 10 hours 36 minutes
Reed Smith 9:16am 7:52pm 10 hours 36 minutes
Slaughter and May 9:19am 7:53pm 10 hours 34 minutes
BCLP 9:06am 7:39pm 10 hours 33 minutes
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 9:18am 7:49pm 10 hours 31 minutes
Hogan Lovells 9:17am 7:45pm 10 hours 28 minutes
Travers Smith 9:07am 7:30pm 10 hours 23 minutes
Morgan Lewis 9:25am 7:45pm 10 hours 20 minutes
Mishcon de Reya 8:59am 7:18pm 10 hours 19 minutes
Eversheds Sutherland 8:45am 6:58pm 10 hours 13 minutes
Akin 9:17am 7:28pm 10 hours 11 minutes
Bird & Bird 9:05am 7:11pm 10 hours 6 minutes
HFW 9:01am 7:05pm 10 hours 4 minutes
Walker Morris 8:32am 6:32pm 10 hours 0 minutes
Haynes Boone 9:16am 7:13pm 9 hours 57 minutes
Katten 9:05am 7:01pm 9 hours 56 minutes
DLA Piper 8:52am 6:46pm 9 hours 54 minutes
Withers 9:00am 6:54pm 9 hours 54 minutes
Wiggin 8:57am 6:50pm 9 hours 53 minutes
Pinsent Masons 8:52am 6:41pm 9 hours 49 minutes
Foot Anstey 8:39am 6:24pm 9 hours 45 minutes
Stephenson Harwood 9:11am 6:56pm 9 hours 45 minutes
Watson Farley & Williams 9:18am 7:02pm 9 hours 44 minutes
Squire Patton Boggs 8:52am 6:35pm 9 hours 43 minutes
Dentons 8:54am 6:32pm 9 hours 38 minutes
Gowling WLG
 8:58am 6:36pm 9 hours 38 minutes
CMS 9:00am 6:36pm 9 hours 36 minutes
RPC 9:07am 6:43pm 9 hours 36 minutes
Farrer & Co 9:04am 6:40pm 9 hours 36 minutes
Fieldfisher 9:00am 6:35pm 9 hours 35 minutes
Harbottle & Lewis 9:14am 6:49pm 9 hours 35 minutes
Taylor Wessing 9:22am 6:56pm 9 hours 34 minutes
Gateley 8:45am 6:18pm 9 hours 33 minutes
Shoosmiths 8:42am 6:14pm 9 hours 32 minutes
Wedlake Bell 9:01am 6:32pm 9 hours 31 minutes
Payne Hicks Beach 8:44am 6:15pm 9 hours 31 minutes
Bristows 9:11am 6:41pm 9 hours 30 minutes
Bates Wells 9:06am 6:36pm 9 hours 30 minutes
Trowers & Hamlins 8:49am 6:19pm 9 hours 30 minutes
Charles Russell Speechlys 9:01am 6:29pm 9 hours 28 minutes
Burges Salmon 8:54am 6:20pm 9 hours 26 minutes
K&L Gates 9:12am 6:35pm 9 hours 23 minutes
Accutrainee 8:59am 6:21pm 9 hours 22 minutes
Addleshaw Goddard 8:49am 6:10pm 9 hours 21 minutes
Irwin Mitchell 8:41am 5:58pm 9 hours 17 minutes
Express Solicitors 8:11am 5:27pm 9 hours 16 minutes
TLT 8:51am 6:07pm 9 hours 16 minutes
Penningtons Manches Cooper 8:50am 6:06pm 9 hours 16 minutes
Cripps 8:54am 6:10pm 9 hours 16 minutes
DWF 8:45am 5:59pm 9 hours 14 minutes
Womble Bond Dickinson 8:43am 5:57pm 9 hours 14 minutes
Lewis Silkin 8:57am 6:11pm 9 hours 14 minutes
Clyde & Co 8:55am 6:08pm 9 hours 13 minutes
Stevens & Bolton 8:54am 6:07pm 9 hours 13 minutes
Howard Kennedy 9:15am 6:27pm 9 hours 12 minutes
Kennedys 8:52am 6:02pm 9 hours 10 minutes
Osborne Clarke 8:59am 6:07pm 9 hours 8 minutes
Brabners 8:45am 5:52pm 9 hours 7 minutes
Hill Dickinson 8:51am 5:56pm 9 hours 5 minutes
Ashfords 8:45am 5:46pm 9 hours 1 minute
Shakespeare Martineau 8:41am 5:42pm 9 hours 1 minute
Maple Teesdale 9:11am 6:10pm 8 hours 59 minutes
Winckworth Sherwood 9:10am 6:08pm 8 hours 58 minutes
Kingsley Napley 9:12am 6:10pm 8 hours 58 minutes
Bevan Brittan 8:48am 5:42pm 8 hours 54 minutes
Michelmores 8:47am 5:39pm 8 hours 52 minutes
Mills & Reeve 8:50am 5:41pm 8 hours 51 minutes
DAC Beachcroft 8:51am 5:42pm 8 hours 51 minutes
Forsters 9:20am 6:09pm 8 hours 49 minutes
Russell Cooke 9:12am 6:00pm 8 hours 48 minutes
Birketts 8:50am 5:36pm 8 hours 46 minutes
Weightmans 8:50am 5:34pm 8 hours 44 minutes
Moore Barlow 8:52am 5:21pm 8 hours 29 minutes

For those curious about life at the firms clocking the longest hours, here’s what some anonymous juniors had to say:

“We are constantly on call and we cannot leave our phones at home for more than 20 mins. I have had partners calling me when I am in bed for redlines and have been bombarded with emails even when ill.”.

“The hours are very long, and work during weekends and annual leave is quite frequent. I have been told to take my laptop on holiday.”.

“What would you expect”.

“Definitely depends on the seat. My transactional seat was wildly unpredictable — had months of very low hours then was at 300% PACE for others.”.

Though juniors with shorter shifts shared much brighter sentiments:

“Couldn’t really ask for better hours in a law firm.”.

“Generally pretty good, I am rarely expected to work late. Trainees don’t have targets which enables trainees to learn and develop their skills without the pressure of targets straight away.”.

Our final junior adds a note of realism for prospective applicants:

“I’ve definitely had to give up a few social things this year, and a few weekends […] Broadly, though, I still have a very active social life, most of the time I get enough sleep […] I think the work is manageable but you do need to know what you’re signing up for. This is not a 9-5, and it is not advertised as one.”.

