The Supreme Court is heading to Glasgow

Top justices set to head north next May as the court packs its bags for Scotland

The Supreme Court is packing its bags for Scotland and will sit in Glasgow for a week of hearings in May 2026.

Five justices, led by court president and proud Scot Lord Reed, will sit in the city’s ornate Victorian City Chambers on George Square between 18 and 21 May 2026. It is the first time the UK’s top court has sat in Glasgow, following previous roadshows in Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

Chief executive Vicky Fox said she was “delighted” about the move. She explained that the court exists “to serve the whole of the UK” and wants to be as “transparent and accessible as possible”. Although hearings are livestreamed, the court hopes that people in Scotland will turn up in person. Schools and university law students are being encouraged to join the education programmes planned for the week.

The visit is likely to be welcome news for aspiring lawyers in Glasgow and the surrounding area. They will have the chance to watch the country’s most senior judges hear appeals live, something that would normally require a trip to London.

Lord Reed, who studied law at Edinburgh and spent years working in Glasgow as an advocate and High Court judge, said he was particularly pleased to be returning. He said he knows the city well and is looking forward to engaging with students and sitting in the Chambers’ historic surroundings.

Deborah Henderson, the council’s head of legal and democratic services, said the city is “honoured” to welcome the justices and hopes Glaswegians will take the opportunity to see the UK’s highest civil court in action.

Members of the public will be able to attend hearings in person. Livestreams will also be available on the Supreme Court’s website. A list of the cases to be heard will be published later this year.