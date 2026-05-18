Supreme Court arrives in Glasgow

Opportunity to watch UK’s top justices in action

The UK Supreme Court begins four days of appeal hearings in Glasgow today, with the public invited to watch the action live from the courtroom.

The Court is sitting at Glasgow’s City Chambers on George Square from today (Monday 18 May) through to Thursday 21 May, marking a rare opportunity for aspiring lawyers north of the border to see the country’s top justices at work.

Leading the bench is the Court’s President, Lord Reed, a Edinburgh law graduate who has championed efforts to make the court more accessible to the public and who is, by all accounts, pleased to be sitting on home turf. He will be joined by Lord Stephens, Lady Rose, Lady Simler, Lord Doherty and former Deputy President Lord Hodge.

Seats in the courtroom are available on a first come, first served basis, with doors opening from 10am each day. Hearings can also be watched live on the Supreme Court’s website for those who can’t make it in person.

The Glasgow leg of the Court’s sitting covers three appeals. ScottishPower v HMRC takes up today and Tuesday morning, followed by Forthwell Limited v Pontegadea UK Limited on Wednesday and a double bill of Rice v Wicked Vision Limited and Barton Turns Developments Limited v Treadwell on Thursday.

A full list of cases and timings is available on the Supreme Court’s website.