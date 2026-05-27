Lord Stephens to retire from Supreme Court

Further shake-up for top bench

Lord Stephens has announced he will retire from the Supreme Court next year.

Lord Stephens has served as a Justice of the Supreme Court since 1st October 2020, having previously served as a Justice of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council from 15th November 2017. He was appointed to the High Court in 2007 and to the Court of Appeal in 2017.

Called to the bar in Northern Ireland, England and Wales, and Ireland, Lord Stephens has had an unusually wide-ranging legal career spanning three jurisdictions. He retires on 7 April 2027.

Speaking on his retirement, Lord Stephens said:

“I have had the great honour of serving the citizens of the United Kingdom and the people of the Privy Council jurisdictions by upholding the rule of law. It has been a privilege to undertake this work, and an enormous pleasure to do this in collaboration with my colleagues on the Supreme Court, past and present. I will continue this work for the coming 11 months.”

It is expected that the Lord Chancellor will convene an independent selection commission to find his successor.

The announcement adds to a period of significant change at the top bench. Supreme Court president Lord Reed is also set to retire in January 2027, having served seven years in the role, while the court recently announced the appointment of Lord Justice Snowden, who is due to be sworn in next month.