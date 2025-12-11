‘The client is really rude and my supervisor doesn’t seem to care’

Suck it up or say something?



In our latest Career Conundrum, a trainee solicitor reveals they’re fed up with mistreatment from a particular client and frustrated by the lack of support from their supervisor.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I’m not even a year into my training contract at a mid-sized commercial firm and to be honest I’m feeling pretty deflated by the experience so far. Most of my time has been spent on two or three long-running matters, and one particular client is incredibly rude. His tone in calls and emails is aggressive, and he regularly accuses me of not doing things that he’s never actually asked for in the first place. My supervisor (a partner) is very hands-off when it comes to this client and seems perfectly happy for me to handle things on my own where possible, but I can’t help feeling upset and a bit angry that he’s just sitting back and allowing me to be treated like s***! Am I being too sensitive or should I speak to my supervisor about this?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.