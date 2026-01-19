Before you click ‘submit’: How proper research can make or break your TC application

The Legal Cheek team give you the lowdown — listen now 🎙️



Before you even start writing that next law firm application, you need to do your research! With plenty of vac scheme and training contract deadlines still open, Legal Cheek’s Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott sit down to discuss the importance of law firm research and talk you through the whole gamut of approaches, from just starting out, to navigating firm webpages and the good old LinkedIn reach-out.

Find out how to research law firm deals, make the most of webinars and live events and lots of tips and tricks to excel in the application process.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.