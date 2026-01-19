PostsPodcast

Before you click ‘submit’: How proper research can make or break your TC application

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The Legal Cheek team give you the lowdown — listen now 🎙️


Before you even start writing that next law firm application, you need to do your research! With plenty of vac scheme and training contract deadlines still open, Legal Cheek’s Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott sit down to discuss the importance of law firm research and talk you through the whole gamut of approaches, from just starting out, to navigating firm webpages and the good old LinkedIn reach-out.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Find out how to research law firm deals, make the most of webinars and live events and lots of tips and tricks to excel in the application process.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

How to ace a law firm assessment centre

Often the final hurdle to securing a coveted TC, here’s a breakdown of the essential dos and don’ts

Nov 17 2025 7:35am
3
news

7 mistakes that could ruin your training contract application

The biggest TC blunders — and how to avoid them

Oct 23 2025 8:47am
1
news

10 top tips to securing a training contract

Advice from a future Magic Circle trainee

Sep 9 2025 8:18am
7