What does a corporate lawyer actually do?

From negotiating deal terms to conducting due diligence, what does it truly mean to be a corporate lawyer? In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, we explore the high-stakes world of corporate M&A.

Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott dive into the realities of corporate practice, unpacking the key docs that land on trainees’ desks, the pressures of working to tight deadlines and the market-shaping trends, from the influence of Big Tech to regulatory uncertainty and shifting interest rates, that are shaping deals.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.