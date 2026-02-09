Awkward moment at Supreme Court as judge’s phone plays podcast mid-hearing

Lord Briggs quickly apologised

As the UK’s highest court, the Supreme Court is not typically known for moments of humour, nor as a reliable source for podcast recommendations. But a hearing earlier this month was briefly derailed when the theme tune of the popular history podcast suddenly blared out through the courtroom speakers.

Just as a legal professional was engrossed in making submissions, the unmistakable voice of The Rest Is History co-host Tom Holland cut through, complete with a satirical impression of former US president Jimmy Carter.

Unsurprisingly, the lawyer addressing the bench, alongside others in the courtroom, began to laugh as the podcast’s theme got louder and louder. Moments later, Lord Briggs, one of the judges, appeared to glance at his phone before swiftly switching off the offending transmission.

“The rest is history. It was switched to silent — do carry on,” he said, prompting further laughter from the courtroom.

A Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed to Legal Cheek that it was indeed Lord Briggs’ phone which played the podcast and that he apologised to the court immediately.