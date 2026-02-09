Curveball TC interview questions (and how not to panic)

‘If you were a tree, what kind would you be and why?’
When preparing for law firm interviews, most candidates rehearse the classics: Why law? Why this firm? But every so often, you’re thrown a curveball that makes you wonder why you bothered preparing at all.
In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott unpack some of the weirdest and wackiest interview questions our listeners have faced, from “What kind of tree would you be?” to “What gets you out of bed in the morning?”
You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
92 is halfway to 99
To the tree question. The correct answer is Yew Tree. Level 60 to cut as a non-member on OSRS.
I had one curve-ball question in my life not relating to work/education etc, “money is no object, what would you do right now for your holidays?” This was back in 2011 for a vacation scheme. 15 years after not one curve ball question again.