Curveball TC interview questions (and how not to panic)

‘If you were a tree, what kind would you be and why?’



When preparing for law firm interviews, most candidates rehearse the classics: Why law? Why this firm? But every so often, you’re thrown a curveball that makes you wonder why you bothered preparing at all.

In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott unpack some of the weirdest and wackiest interview questions our listeners have faced, from “What kind of tree would you be?” to “What gets you out of bed in the morning?”

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.