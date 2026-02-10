HSF Kramer pens deal for new London HQ

Move set for 2030

Herbert Smith Frehills Kramer has signed a deal for a new headquarters in the City of London, with an expected move-in date set for 2030.

The new HQ will be just down the road from HSF Kramer’s current based at Exchange House on Primrose Street, just a stones throw from Liverpool Street Station.

The firm will relocate to 1 Appold Street, Broadgate, with its own dedicated entrance at 8 Exchange Square. This move will bring together lawyers and staff currently split between the firm’s City headquarters and a smaller support hub in Canary Wharf. The new development, which has not yet begun construction, will be located next to Liverpool Street Station, just a short walk from the firm’s existing offices.

The new digs will feature a range of amenities designed to support both staff and clients, including extensive cycling facilities and a rooftop terrace.

Jeremy Walden, executive partner for the UK and EMEA at HSF Kramer, said:

“This exciting news marks a significant milestone in the strategic vision of our global business. We are delighted to be continuing our long-term relationship with the Broadgate joint venture. Its commitment to community, innovation and sustainability is fully aligned with our own values and ambitions. We are partnering to deliver a new, state-of-the-art environment that is designed around the needs of our people and clients and perfectly positioned to deliver the next phase of our London success.”

The move follows a string of recent office relocations among City law firm heavyweights. Linklaters recently unveiled its new London headquarters at 20 Ropemaker Street, while other firms to have made the move include Kirkland & Ellis and Addleshaw Goddard.