Magic Circle, Silver Circle, global elite: Do law firm labels still mean anything?

The Legal Cheek Podcast looks at top firm tiers



What exactly is the difference between the Magic Circle, the Silver Circle, White Shoe firms and today’s so-called ‘Global Elite’ — and do any of these labels still mean anything in the modern legal market?

In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott explore the history and evolution of elite law firm prestige, from the old Club of Nine and the emergence of the Magic Circle in the 1990s, to the origins of America’s White Shoe firms and the rise of globally dominant US players in the City of London. The pair also look at why certain firms made the cut while others did not, and how aggressive international expansion transformed the London legal scene into the global industry it is today.

We also examine whether these distinctions still hold weight in an era of transatlantic mergers, lateral hiring and increasingly specialised firms, and ask whether the old hierarchy still reflects reality. Finally, they turn their attention to whether aspiring solicitors should still pay attention to labels like Magic Circle and Silver Circle when applying for training contracts, or whether factors such as culture, practice strengths, international opportunities and long-term career goals are now far more important than the prestige categorisations of the past.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.