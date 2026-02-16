What does being a disputes lawyer actually involve?

The Legal Cheek Podcast looks at everything from class actions to litigation funding — listen now 🎙️



From courtroom strategy to behind-the-scenes negotiations, what does it truly mean to be a disputes lawyer? In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, we explore the fast-paced world of dispute resolution.

Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott dive into the realities of disputes practice, unpacking the day to day work that lands on trainees’ desks, the responsibilities that come with progression, and the market shaping trends, from the surge in litigation funding to the growing momentum behind class actions, that are redefining the landscape of contentious law.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.