LegalEdCon 2026: First batch of speakers announced 

Law training experts join influencers and academics at Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference

The first group of speakers for LegalEdCon 2026 has been officially unveiled today as excitement builds for Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference in May. Get your tickets now.

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 14 May 2026. Now in its ninth year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking. Click here for more details of LegalEdCon’s schedule.

The speakers (first batch) 🎤

• Tara Davis, Early Careers Recruitment Lead, Macfarlanes

• Tanya Dolan, Senior Legal Counsel, AstraZeneca

• Kanika Kitchlu-Connolly, Coach and Mentor, Kitchlu Coaching

• Patrick McCann, Chief Executive, City of London Law Society and Co-CEO, City Century

• Edesili Obetoh, VP, Assistant General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase

• Inês Pinheiro, Founder, Deary Me Today

• Professor Nigel Spencer, Director, Hub for Professional Practice, QMUL Law School

• Tom Wicksteed, Academy Manager, Mishcon de Reya

Further speakers will be announced in the run up to the conference.

Over the course of the day-long conference, through a series of short talks, panel discussions and intimate workshop-style sessions, the speakers will explore a range of topics at the forefront of legal education and training. This will include TC recruitment in the age of AI, junior lawyer burnout and how law degrees are changing.

Other topics up for discussion will be the SQE and media training for early talent teams. The day will conclude with a special keynote address.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Standard Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.