Final speakers announced ahead of LegalEdCon 2026 this Thursday

Flagship legal education conference just three days away

The fifth and final batch of speakers for LegalEdCon 2026 has been revealed, with Legal Cheek’s flagship legal education and training conference taking place this Thursday. There’s still time to secure your spot, so grab your tickets here.

Back for its ninth year, LegalEdCon takes place in-person at Kings Place, London this Thursday, 14 May 2026. The event brings together learning & development and graduate recruitment professionals from more than 150 leading law firms with top academics and senior industry figures for a day of insight-packed sessions and networking. View the full schedule.

The speakers (fifth and final batch) 🗣️

Adam Roney , Founder & CEO of Calls9 and Kalisa, and Visiting Professor at The University of Law

, Founder & CEO of Calls9 and Kalisa, and Visiting Professor at The University of Law Sophie Thomas , Talent Recruitment Manager at Linklaters

, Talent Recruitment Manager at Linklaters Nikki Lewis , Managing Associate at Linklaters, qualifying through the CILEx route

, Managing Associate at Linklaters, qualifying through the CILEx route Charlie Moore , Solicitor Apprentice at DWF

, Solicitor Apprentice at DWF Lucie Allen , Co-CEO at BARBRI

, Co-CEO at BARBRI Jill Howell-Williams , Programme Director of SQE

, Programme Director of SQE Placida Ojinnaka, Director at Black Solicitors Network

You can also revisit the first, second, third, and fourth batches of speakers announced earlier.

Delegates can look forward to a packed programme of short talks, panel discussions and engaging workshop-style sessions, covering some of the most pressing issues in legal education and training today. Topics on the agenda include TC recruitment in the age of AI, junior lawyer burnout, the evolving shape of law degrees, the SQE and media training for early talent teams, with the day rounding off with a special keynote address.

Final Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.