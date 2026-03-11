Ropes & Gray raises London NQ pay to £170k

Rises for trainees too



Ropes & Gray has bumped up its newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries in London to £170,000, a rise of just over 3% on the previous rate of £165,000.

The increase, which took effect on 1 January 2026, puts the US firm firmly among the very top payers in the London market, comfortably ahead of the Magic Circle (all currently £150k) and well above the rates on offer at most UK-headquartered firms.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the pay uplift puts Ropes’ NQs on same salary level as their peers Weil and Willkie.

Trainee salaries are also getting a lift. From 1 September, first year trainees will earn £62,000, up from £60,000, while second years will see their pay rise from £65,000 to £67,000.

London managing partner Rohan Massey said: