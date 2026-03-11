PostsNews

Ropes & Gray raises London NQ pay to £170k

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Rises for trainees too

Ropes & Gray London office
Ropes & Gray has bumped up its newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries in London to £170,000, a rise of just over 3% on the previous rate of £165,000.

The increase, which took effect on 1 January 2026, puts the US firm firmly among the very top payers in the London market, comfortably ahead of the Magic Circle (all currently £150k) and well above the rates on offer at most UK-headquartered firms.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the pay uplift puts Ropes’ NQs on same salary level as their peers Weil and Willkie.

Trainee salaries are also getting a lift. From 1 September, first year trainees will earn £62,000, up from £60,000, while second years will see their pay rise from £65,000 to £67,000.

London managing partner Rohan Massey said:

“Our commitment to attracting and retaining the brightest legal talent is reflected in this salary increase. We are proud of our training programme and the exceptional work our trainees and newly qualified solicitors deliver for our clients.”

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

1 Comment

Anon

Sweet

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Paul Hastings and Ropes & Gray boost NQ lawyer salaries to £173k and £165k

More money moves

Jan 25 2024 8:54am
53
news

Ropes & Gray launches social mobility work experience programme

Two lucky participants will go on to receive £20k scholarship, vac scheme place and long-term mentoring courtesy of US law firm

May 11 2022 9:14am
news

Ropes & Gray bans TikTok on work devices following privacy concerns

Applies to lawyers and staff across US firm's global offices

Jul 20 2020 9:01am