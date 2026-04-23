Former Magic Circle trainee who built and sold an AI business mid-training contract to deliver LegalEdCon 2026 keynote

Alexander Kardos-Nyheim to address delegates on 14 May

A former Magic Circle trainee who built and sold an AI business during his training contract is set to headline LegalEdCon 2026, Legal Cheek’s annual legal education and training conference, taking place in person at Kings Place, London, on Thursday 14 May. Secure your tickets.

Alexander Kardos-Nyheim will round off LegalEdCon with a keynote address charting his remarkable career, which has seen his shift from rookie solicitor to tech entrepreneur.

The former A&O Shearman trainee launched Safe Sign Technologies, a company that developed legal-specific large language models, before eventually selling it to global tech giant Thomson Reuters, all before he had even qualified.

Kardos-Nyheim will reflect on his career journey to date, sharing his views on how AI and other legal technologies are likely to shape how law firms recruit future talent and the skills they will be looking for in tomorrow’s lawyers.

Returning for its ninth year, LegalEdCon brings together learning & development and graduate recruitment professionals from more than 150 leading law firms with top academics and senior industry figures for a day of insight-packed sessions and networking. View LegalEdCon’s schedule here.

Kardos-Nyheim joins a number of other speakers already confirmed, including training experts, influencers and academics from across the legal industry. Details of all confirmed speakers can be found here, with further announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Final Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.