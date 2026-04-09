Second batch of speakers confirmed for LegalEdCon 2026

Leading figures from across the legal industry to speak at next month’s conference

The second batch of speakers for LegalEdCon 2026 has been announced today, with Legal Cheek’s annual legal education and training conference taking place in-person in just over a month’s time. Secure your tickets.

Taking place at Kings Place, London on Thursday 14 May 2026, LegalEdCon returns for its ninth year, bringing together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms, alongside top academics and other prominent industry figures for a packed day of learning and networking. View LegalEdCon’s schedule here.

The speakers (second batch) 🗣️

• Adam Mawardi, Professional Services Editor at Financial News

• An Nguyen, Founder of Law Drills by Practice Works

• Christopher Howard, University Partnerships Director at BARBRI

• Dr Giles Proctor, CEO of The College of Legal Practice

• Rebecca Carter, London Managing Partner at Stephenson Harwood

• Rebecca Schrod, Senior Early Careers Recruitment & Development Manager at Reed Smith

• Reccy Midigo, Legal Counsel at the University of Birmingham

• Victoria Roper, Associate Professor at Northumbria University

You can find out more about the first batch of speakers here. Further speakers will be announced over the coming weeks.

Throughout the day, speakers will explore a range of topics at the forefront of legal education and training through short talks, panel discussions and intimate workshop-style sessions. Issues up for discussion include TC recruitment in the age of AI, junior lawyer burnout, how law degrees are changing, the SQE and media training for early talent teams. The day will conclude with a special keynote address.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Standard Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.