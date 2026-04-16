More speakers announced as countdown to LegalEdCon 2026 begins

Under a month away

The third batch of speakers for LegalEdCon 2026 has been revealed, with Legal Cheek’s flagship legal education and training conference now less than a month away. Secure your tickets.

Returning for its ninth year, LegalEdCon takes place in-person at Kings Place, London on Thursday 14 May 2026. The event brings together learning & development and graduate recruitment professionals from more than 150 leading law firms with top academics and senior industry figures for a day of insight-packed sessions and networking. View LegalEdCon’s schedule here.

The speakers (third batch) 🗣️

• Camilla Brignall, Learning & development manager at Linklaters

• Chris Ballantyne, High performance coach and ex-City lawyer

• Christopher Kahler, Co-founder of Kinnu

• Emma Jones, LawCare trustee

• Luke Nelson, Accutrainee trainee solicitor (seconded to PizzaExpress)

• Nawal Bin-Sheikh, Solicitor apprentice at Simmons & Simmons

• Olivia Mann, SQE student and paralegal

• Randhi Weerasekara, SQE student

You can find out more about the first batch and second batch of speakers. Further speakers will be announced over the coming weeks.

Throughout the day, delegates can look forward to a wide-ranging programme of short talks, panel discussions and intimate workshop-style sessions tackling some of the most pressing issues in legal education and training today. Topics on the agenda include TC recruitment in the age of AI, junior lawyer burnout, the evolving shape of law degrees, the SQE and media training for early talent teams. The day will round off with a special keynote address.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Standard Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.