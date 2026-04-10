Lawyers embracing AI but leaving clients in the dark

New research points to a transparency problem



Nine in ten legal professionals now use artificial intelligence (AI) in their work, yet the vast majority of clients have no idea, according to new research.

The findings come from Clio, a legal tech company, whose UK & Ireland Legal Insights Report 2026 surveyed more than 500 legal professionals and 500 members of the public.

It found that 89% of lawyers use AI tools in some capacity, with 70% having adopted them within the past year alone. Despite that, only 7% of clients recall their lawyer proactively mentioning that AI had played any role in their matter.

Some 81% of firms say they disclose AI use to clients at least occasionally, but given that only 7% of clients recall being told, it appears that disclosure, where it happens at all, is falling well short of meaningful communication. That matters because 79% of the public think lawyers should tell them when AI is involved.

Beyond the transparency problem, the research highlights that widespread adoption has not translated into deep integration. Only 27% of firms have embedded AI broadly across their organisation, with most limiting its use to specific tasks or teams. More than a third of legal professionals cited fitting new tools into existing workflows as their biggest barrier to getting value from technology.

The firms that have pushed further are seeing real returns. Among active AI users, 81% say it helps them respond to clients more quickly, 78% report being able to handle a higher volume of work, and 77% say it improves the quality of their output.

The report also flags governance concerns, with 17% of firms having no formal AI policy despite actively encouraging its use.

“The message from this research is clear: AI is no longer a differentiator in itself,” said Sarah Murphy, general manager international at Clio. “Rather, depth of integration is what separates high-performing firms from those leaving real value on the table. For solo, small, and mid-sized firms across the UK and Ireland, the opportunity is significant. These firms are often the most agile when it comes to reshaping workflows, and those that move from scattered adoption to cohesion stand to gain the most.”