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Podcast: What law students need to know before exam season

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By Legal Cheek on

The revision techniques first-class students swear by — listen now


Exam season is looming and, for law students, that usually means one thing: stress levels are rising and notes are piling higher by the day. But as with most things in law, success often comes down to getting the basics right.

This week on the Legal Cheek Podcast, Ryan Scott and Tom Connelly discuss seven practical revision tips to help you not just survive, but thrive this exam season.

From planning your time effectively and avoiding burnout, to using knowledge trackers, refining your study methods, and getting to grips with what examiners are really looking for, they share tried-and-tested strategies drawn from their own experiences of law school. They also dive into the importance of past papers, mark schemes, and why practising under pressure can make all the difference on the day.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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