‘Should I do a law degree, or should I just convert later?’

Are LLBs overrated nowadays?



With the SQE ushering in alternate pathways to qualification, and the non-law graduate to solicitor pipeline becoming increasingly common, there is no longer a single standard route into the legal profession.

On this week’s Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott share their perspectives on whether aspiring solicitors should study law at university or pursue another subject and convert later. Ryan took the more traditional path, studying law at Cambridge before securing a training contract, while Julia studied languages at Cambridge and is now preparing to take the law conversion route, sponsored by her future firm.

Together, they explore whether a law degree really gives future lawyers an advantage, considering the increasingly competitive training contract market, the cost of postgraduate legal study, and the new qualification landscape under the SQE.

From the value of STEM backgrounds in IP and tech-focused practices to the soft skills and international perspective that languages graduates can bring, the pair reflect on their own degree choices and ask whether passion, employability or “commitment to law” should matter most when choosing what to study.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.