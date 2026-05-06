Norton Rose Fulbright ups London NQ salary to 140k

Extra 5k



Norton Rose Fulbright has bumped up its newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries in London to £140,000, a rise of just under 4% on the previous rate of £135,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the pay uplift puts NRF’s NQs on same salary level as their peers at Ashurst, Hogan Lovells and Macfarlanes.

Trainee salaries are staying level, with first year trainees earning £56,000, while second years earn £61,000. The firm typically offers around 50 TCs each year.

The firm confirmed that this change was effected from 1 April 2026.