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Norton Rose Fulbright ups London NQ salary to 140k

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By Julia Szaniszlo on

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Norton Rose Fulbright London Office
Norton Rose Fulbright has bumped up its newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries in London to £140,000, a rise of just under 4% on the previous rate of £135,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the pay uplift puts NRF’s NQs on same salary level as their peers at Ashurst, Hogan Lovells and Macfarlanes.

Trainee salaries are staying level, with first year trainees earning £56,000, while second years earn £61,000. The firm typically offers around 50 TCs each year.

The firm confirmed that this change was effected from 1 April 2026.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List
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Crying TC Applicant
Crying TC Applicant
8 hours ago

They missed out on more value though because they didn’t take me on for a vac scheme </3 :_(

2
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Crying TC Applicant
Crying TC Applicant
4 hours ago
Reply to  Crying TC Applicant

Whoever downvoted me lacks whimsy and joy

7
Reply
Ffft
Ffft
6 hours ago

Do you u think shed or DLA will rise NQ salaries?

0
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Anon
Anon
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ffft

Not the environment where rises are needed, I wouldn’t have said (you may have noticed that reporting on trainee retention rates has basically dried up since last autumn…)

2
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Yipt
Yipt
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ffft

DLA are already paying above their profitability in my opinion at £130k for NQs. Maybe they will become more profitabile in the near term or maybe a downturn will come and they’ll have to make redundancies.

Eversheds have made clear they are not going to chase DLA. I could see their salaries going from £110k to £115k, and continuing to lose staff to CMS, AG and DLA as a result, but at least they are better hedged.

1
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