Clyde & Co opens redundancy talks with support staff

Centralise operations



Clyde & Co has entered into consultation with support staff over potential job losses as the firm moves to centralise its operations.

The firm is proposing to shift certain services from teams across legal support, purchase to pay and IT to shared services centres in Glasgow and an Accenture-run facility in Manila. Fee earners are not affected.

CEO Matthew Kelsall said:

“As a growth-focused global business, we regularly review how we operate to ensure we provide efficient, consistent and future‑ready support to our business and the highest standards of service to clients. We are proposing to move certain services currently carried out by teams within legal support, purchase to pay and IT to our established shared services centres in Glasgow and Accenture’s service centre in Manila. This builds on similar changes already implemented in the Americas, Middle East and APAC.”

He continued: “These centres are a common feature of modern global professional services firms and are designed to deliver services through standardised processes and enhanced technology, enabling a more efficient, scalable and resilient support model as our business continues to grow and client needs evolve.”

Kelsall added that the firm is committed to supporting those affected through the process.

Clyde & Co is far from alone in trimming its headcount. A&O Shearman and Baker McKenzie have both recently confirmed business services cuts, while Clifford Chance is set to axe around 50 back-office roles and Freshfields has trimmed paralegal numbers at its Manchester hub.