US giant Simpson Thacher launches London private equity training contract with £178k NQ salary

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The London office of US giant Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has launched a UK training programme aimed at aspiring lawyers who want to specialise in private equity.

Legal Cheek can reveal that the firm is looking to recruit a cohort of around 10 trainees for its first UK intake, who will join in 2028.

The New York headquartered player says the rotational programme will give trainees the chance to build “a broad skill set” while gaining “hands-on experience” across the core practice areas that underpin its private equity work. Applications will open next month.

These rookies will be among the best paid in the City, starting on £65,000 and rising to £70,000 in their second year. Newly qualified pay has been set at an equally impressive £178,000, placing the firm near the very top of Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List for pay.

STB may be new to the UK training contract market, but not to the City, having operated here since 1978. In recent years it has also nurtured its own talent through a more informal route, sponsoring paralegals through the SQE, covering their fees and enabling them to complete their qualifying work experience (QWE).

Commenting on the launch of the new private equity training contract, the firm’s European managing partner Wheatly MacNamara told Legal Cheek:

“As the private capital ecosystem continues to evolve, Simpson Thacher remains at the forefront, advising its preeminent client base on matters that span the full fund lifecycle. With more than 50 years of private equity experience, we are proud to launch our UK training contract programme. It will offer trainees meaningful exposure to the disciplines that support the most sophisticated and high-profile global private equity sponsors, working alongside best-in-class lawyers that set the standard for excellence in the market.”

In recent years, a number of firms have opted to launch sector-specific training contracts following the introduction of the SQE, which brought with it a relaxation of the rules around what trainees must cover during their training.

Legal Cheek revealed last month that Gowling WLG had created a new pathway for aspiring real estate lawyers, similar to one already offered at BCLP. Milbank, meanwhile, runs a training contract focused on leveraged finance.