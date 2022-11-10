News

Simpson Thacher boosts NQ lawyer rates in London to £170k

US outfit Simpson Thacher & Bartlett (STB) has handed its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers an extra £12,000 as the City law pay war continues despite some Magic Circle firms’ more cautious approach associate pay.

STB’s near 8% wage hike came into effect from 1 November and will see its NQs in London earn a base rate of £170,000, according to an email seen by Legal Cheek.

Those further up the ladder are also cashing in. The US firm’s one-year PQEs will now take home £178k, whilst 2-PQEs get £198k and 3-PQEs near a quarter of a million at £233k, the email states. Further up the ranks still, four-year PQEs will now receive £273k and salaries for seven-year PQEs has grown from just under £300,000 to £328,000.

This marks continued pay rises for STB’s junior lawyers following increases at the start of 2022.

STB has been approached for comment.

During the summer, the Magic Circle broke ranks when it came to salaries with Linklaters and Allen & Overy keeping NQ pay at £107,500.

A&O cited the “challenging” economic conditions as the reason for stalling on NQ pay rises, whilst Linklaters told its junior lawyers: “we do not believe that the right course of action is to rush into matching salaries at NQ level without properly considering the impact of any changes and the wider economic context”.

This has not stopped NQ pay rises elsewhere, however. Herbert Smith Freehills was quick to overtake the majority of the Magic Circle with a new and improved NQ pay packet of £120k.

31 Comments

Allen Overy

I’m a Magic Circle Lawyer – GET ME OUT OF HERE!!

Anon

Whilst Cooley are implementing stealth layoffs

Anon

Couched as performance related but coincidentally occurring at a time when PE work is on the downturn. Expect to hear more stealth layoffs from firms heavily reliant on the tech dollar

Anon

They don’t even do a ton of PE work. It’s just a crap firm

Sigma male

Earning almost £70k more than a Links and A&O NQ is unbelievable. Small intake and many recent laterals will be turfed out in the recession, but retention will continue to be a big problem at the senior level for MC firms.

Anon

It’s more than that – these are just base rates , they will get a cravath level bonus on top as well just for being in good standing whereas MC firms are far more stingy about bonuses. At senior associate level you’re talking about a gross difference in pay in the region of over 200k which is insane!

MC Insider

Certain MC firms are offering substantial bonuses for those who go above target (target substantially lower than US firms obviously). Base rate is higher in US firm still yes but some of the stronger MC are offering incredible bonuses now, so the bonus difference isn’t as vast. A&O/Links agree pretty pathetic though.

Anon

This just isn’t true , the bonus trigger at the likes of Skadden is 1800 hours of which 200 can be pro bono. At an MC firm 1800 hours gets you around 10 % bonus.

Curious George

Magic Circle Lawyers – why are you staying put?

The Man With The Yellow Hat

When you lot are burnt out and laid off, we will be looking forward to the joys of equity.

Peter piper

Lol keep dreaming of that MC equity partnership

Anon

Because of mass redundancies, stealth layoffs, and short tenure at the US shops. Personally the stability is more important to me.

Equity

Equity

Idk

Probs just to tell people they’re Magic Circle lawyers

MC Lawyers

This idea that MC lawyers can very easily jump ship to the far higher paying US shops is… suspect. The MC each take about 100 lawyers a year. With such a large intake, many people who are just simply not that bright get in. A lot of people also just go to the MC because they lack imagination or any original thought for what they want in their careers, and are drawn to what they think is a safe bet and safe name.

3,000 BILLABLE HOURS BIG BOI

Lmao and what, every pro-forma document gimp at a US shop is somehow a genius? 😀

US firms primarily thrive on people who are willing to insert the jet-black latex shaft a whole lot deeper than anyone else in the City, that’s it.

Eumigrant

US shops (including the best ones) are full of average associates who moved from international firms (not necessarily MC/SC) with average CVs for the money. I got offers from 3 white shoe firms and am myself average and don’t even speak English all that well (judge me when you work in a foreign language). That’s not to say there aren’t excellent lawyers at US firms but they are definitely not more selective than an MC firms. Actually when it comes to university grades, Kirkland for example even accepts people at Nq level who failed a number of their LPC subjects – academic rigour is different from “PE wealth slavery” rigour and they know it.

Bystander

I think ex-MC US associates are cool. US firm trained associates are generally pretty average, with very few exceptions. I tend to agree that many associates in levfin/PE aren’t particularly bright, even though they make the big cock £££.

Hmm, smell a hint of jealousy

What do you mean aren’t bright, they must have something right that’s “bright” to get in a position to earn the money they earn now.

Lol

Would call lpc academic rigour lol

I know a guy

This isn’t entirely accurate.

Their salary was pegged to the dollar. Once the pound fell into the gutter and NQs started making nearly 190k, the partners thought best to redirect funds towards their own pockets.

Shoutout to the poor STB NQs taking a pay cut.

insider

STB associates choose whether they get paid in the dollar or GBP. It’s a one time choice.

Anon

It was. That’s all changed now as the pay was getting absurd.

Dollar

Beasty numbers. Sad comments from those who can’t hack the dollar train 🙁 choo choo to the bank boiz

KLAXON

!FRESHER ALERT!

Ex US law firm lawyer

The quality of the associates is terrible. STB have very strong partners but the work the teams churn out is awful. They get paid loads to always say yes and always be available and have no life. The morale is low and attrition rate is awful. Fine for a couple of years but you best have an exit plan. Inflated sense of ego from being paid 200k but can’t even negotiate the most simplest of points

MC Lawyer

This is a somewhat debatable comment. The associates are generally pretty good and often ex-MC in my experience acting opposite. Everyone who has left my place to go there are fairly solid lawyers, certainly not underperformers.
I have encountered a couple of duffers though.

Lmaobantah

It was ever thus. Some of the thickest, rudest associates I’ve ever had the misfortune to deal with were your cookie-cutter Hurray Henrys from the likes of Kirkland or Willkie Farr who didn’t have a fig about what they were doing.

FFS

TW/AO/Birds/Linklaters all need to sort act out

Loool

Loool bird and bird are not in the same conversation

An observer

Mate of mine worked here. Very much a weapon – jumped for the cash, highly capable of working hideous hours, and ultimately even he realised it wasn’t worth it after a couple of years.

