Gowling WLG launches real estate training contract

Exclusive: New sector focused pathway to run alongside firm’s standard TC



Gowling WLG has become the latest major law firm to launch a training contract geared toward aspiring lawyers seeking to qualify in a specific practice area.

The international law firm has unveiled a new two-year route to qualification as a real estate specialist that will run alongside its standard training contract pathway, seeing trainees complete four six-month seats within its real estate group.

The first cohort of four trainees will be split equally between Birmingham and London, starting their training contracts in September 2027.

Gowling WLG says trainees on the new specialist pathway will complete the same induction and broader development programme, while building strong “expertise and deep subject knowledge” across all areas of real estate.

Speaking to Legal Cheek, real estate partner and training principal Rob Bridgman said:

“We’re really excited about this new training contract. It’s all about investing in people who have a genuine passion for real estate and giving them the best possible start. Rather than dipping in and out of different practice areas, our trainees will be immersed in real estate work from day one — learning from experienced partners and building real depth of knowledge. We think that’s a brilliant foundation for a long and successful career.”

Several firms have already introduced sector-specific training contracts in the years since the SQE’s launch, which brought with it a relaxation of the rules around what trainees must cover during their training.

In 2021, BCLP launched training contract pathways geared towards financial services and real estate, while last year the London office of US law firm Milbank created a pathway for aspiring lawyers aiming to specialise in leveraged finance.

Felicity Lindsay, head of Gowling WLG’s real estate group, added: