K&L Gates to cut 10% of staff worldwide

Support roles



US law firm K&L Gates is preparing to cut 10% of its staff worldwide, becoming the latest in a line of firms to announce cuts to their support roles in recent months.

In a statement, global managing partner Stacy Ackerman said: “Following a comprehensive, multi-month review of our structure to better align with how our business operates today and support future growth, we made the decision to reduce our allied professional workforce.”

He continued:

“This action is being taken to streamline our support structure, ensuring that we are attuned to immediate client needs and well positioned to anticipate and meet future demand. We are committed to supporting our people throughout this transition, including through separation benefits and outplacement support for impacted colleagues. Our focus remains on serving our clients with the excellence, responsiveness, and expertise they have come to expect from our firm.”

This news comes as a number of top law firms are reducing staff numbers. A&O Shearman, Baker McKenzie and Clyde & Co have all recently confirmed business services cuts, while Clifford Chancecut around 50 back-office roles and Freshfields trimmed support staff numbers, including paralegals, at its Manchester hub. Just last week, listed law firm Gateley also announced job cuts after a recent tumble in share price.