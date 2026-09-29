Mills & Reeve keeps 26 of 29 autumn qualifiers

90%



Mills & Reeve has posted an autumn trainee retention score of 90%, keeping on 26 of its 29 qualifying trainees.

The 29-strong group is the firm’s largest ever qualifying cohort, with those staying on spread across six of its UK offices. Cambridge takes the biggest share with eight NQs, followed by Birmingham with five, London, Manchester and Norwich with four apiece, and Leeds with one.

Eight will join corporate and commercial, with another eight heading to employment. Six are going into disputes, two into insurance, while family and private client take one each. None of those retained are on fixed term contracts.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows Mills & Reeve offers around 30 training contracts each year. Newly qualified solicitors earn £63,000 across its regional offices, rising to £84,000 in London.

The latest result is very slightly down on this time last year, when the firm chalked up a 92% retention score, with 23 of its 25 final-seat trainees staying on.