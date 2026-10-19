Burges Salmon trials sector-focused training contracts

Energy and built environment routes for 2029



Burges Salmon has become the latest major law firm to unveil plans for sector-focused training contracts, with new pathways aimed at aspiring lawyers looking to specialise in energy or the built environment.

The firm will pilot the new pathways with its 2029 trainee cohort, offering just two places, one in energy and one in the built environment, alongside its traditional training contract.

Trainees on the specialist pathways will still complete the firm’s six-seat programme, rotating through different practice areas while working with supervisors who specialise in their chosen sectors.

The move forms part of Burges Salmon’s 2026–31 strategy, which aims to strengthen its sector expertise and invest in the training and development of its lawyers, as the firm looks to attract both clients and future talent.

Commenting on the launch, Burges Salmon senior partner Ross Fairley said:

“Our clients operate in complex, fast-moving markets. They need lawyers who understand not only the law, but also the political, technological and commercial forces shaping their organisations. By introducing a number of sector-focused training contracts, we want to start building that understanding from day one.”

Chief people officer Alice Bretherton added:

“It will give talented people the opportunity to pursue a clear sector interest while still receiving the rounded legal training, varied experience and high level of support that underpin our existing programme.”

Applications for the new pathways are set to open on 30 October alongside the firm’s wider trainee recruitment campaign, with candidates assessed through the same selection process.

The launch follows a growing trend of firms introducing specialist training contracts since the arrival of the SQE, which brought with it a relaxation of the rules around what trainees must cover during their training.

BCLP introduced pathways in financial services and real estate in 2021, while Milbank launched a leveraged finance-focused TC last year. More recently, Gowling WLG unveiled a real estate training contract, with Simpson Thacher launching a private equity-focused programme.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Burges Salmon offers 30 training contracts annually, with vacation scheme and training contract applications open for its Bristol and Edinburgh offices. Trainees in Bristol earn £51,500 in their first year and £53,500 in their second, rising to £78,000 upon qualification. In Edinburgh, the respective salaries are £44,250, £46,500 and £74,000.