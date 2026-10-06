SQE1 pass rate drops to 42%

Down from 53% in January
Less than half of candidates have passed the latest sitting of the first part of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE1), new figures show.
According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) latest statistical report, 42% of candidates who sat both parts of SQE1 in July achieved a pass. This marks a drop from the 53% pass rate recorded in January, although it’s up just one percentage point up on the record low of 41% seen in July 2025.
First-time sitters fared slightly better, with 47% passing overall, up from 46% in July last year. A total of 6,315 candidates completed both parts of SQE1 in the latest sitting, including 5,012 first-time sitters and 1,303 candidates re-sitting one or both parts of the assessment.
In a press release accompanying the results, the SRA said January pass rates have been around 10–15 percentage points higher than July’s over the past three years, pointing to differences in candidates’ training routes and the higher proportion of re-sitters in July.
Candidates must pass both of SQE1’s two papers, Functioning Legal Knowledge 1 and 2, to pass the assessment overall. In the July sitting, both FLK1 and FLK2 recorded pass rates of 50% across all candidates.
The July cohort also contained the highest proportion of re-sitting candidates recorded for an SQE1 sitting, with 23.4% of FLK1 candidates and 27.8% of FLK2 candidates re-sitting. The SRA noted that re-sitters tend to achieve lower pass rates than first-time candidates.
The SRA stressed that there is no pre-determined pass mark for SQE1, with the threshold set independently for each paper to account for differences in difficulty. It said the standard candidates are required to meet remains the same for every sitting.
The latest results come shortly after the SRA announced minor changes to the assessment, including trimming the number of SQE1 questions following complaints from students that the exam felt “rushed”.
The SRA are making changes to the wrong areas, 10 questions less in each FLK makes little impact you, it maybe saves 10 – 15 mins. Better organisation is welcomed but if you haven’t focused on one topic an extra few days isn’t enough time to grasp the fundamentals anyway so the core issue isn’t resolved.
Why aren’t all marks weighted the same? I understand some are harder than others, but make the ones that are lower weighing multiple answers in that there is more than one correct answer and you have to select multiple.
The lack of uniform materials by Pearson is ridiculous too and courses and the exam are expensive.
The SRA are skirting around the real issue, different companies using different materials and standards, making money and then paying a lot of money for an extremely difficult exam (it should be difficult). They need to change the way exams are marked and give questions equal weighing but harder in content and reduce the cost… the whole point of the SQE is to make it more accessible than ever… if that’s the case, why is it 5K for both parts when revision resources are so fragmented and treating it as if most of society can afford 5k easily without a resit on a difficult exam… SRA imo are looking at the wrong problems, a 10 question reduction per FLK is a smoke screen and will barely change anything… standards in test centres are inconsistent too, I was heavily screened in Birmingham yet in Stratford I was in a room with 5 other students with no invigilator… I could have easily have cheated or colluded if I wanted…
I think this mixes several separate issues and, in places, contradicts itself.
Reducing the number of questions isn’t a “smokescreen”. If the assessment time remains broadly the same, the point isn’t that you finish 10–15 minutes earlier; it’s that candidates have more time per question. That directly addresses one of the biggest criticisms of SQE1: time pressure.
I also don’t understand the argument for making lower-weighted questions “multiple answer” questions. SQE1 is deliberately a single-best-answer assessment. Changing some questions to “select all that apply” wouldn’t solve weighting; it would fundamentally change the assessment method and potentially create further inconsistencies.
The criticism about different providers using different materials is also strange. The SRA sets the syllabus and the functioning legal knowledge candidates are expected to know. Different commercial providers then decide how they teach it. If one provider consistently produces materially higher pass rates than others, use some common sense: candidates and firms should look at those outcomes when choosing a provider. If ULaw has the strongest pass-rate record, there is an obvious argument for choosing ULaw rather than expecting the SRA to make every private provider’s materials identical.
There are legitimate questions about cost and accessibility. Nearly £5,000 for SQE1 and SQE2 before preparation courses, textbooks and possible resits is significant, particularly when one of the attractions of the SQE was supposed to be creating a more accessible route into the profession. That is a much stronger criticism.
Likewise, if security and invigilation genuinely differ substantially between test centres, that deserves scrutiny because assessment conditions should be consistent.
But those are separate issues. The SRA can improve the format while still needing to address cost and test-centre consistency. Calling a reduction in questions a “smokescreen”, complaining that providers produce different materials, and then proposing an entirely different multiple-answer assessment system makes the argument much less convincing than the legitimate points about cost and accessibility.
This is a wake-up call. Its a national emergency. The SRA needs to act NOW.
We’re going to need weighted blankets, comfort micropigs, a sensory room with whale song, trigger warnings before every tax question, invigilators trained in active listening, a 14-day cooling-off period on all answers, oat milk on tap, results delivered by a licensed therapist, and a pre-pass grade so no one ever has to hear the word fail.
And if 42% still can’t manage it, the SRA should cut the exam to one question: Do you want to be a solicitor?
Anything else would be literal violence.