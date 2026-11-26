Wind-down continues



US heavyweight Sidley is set to welcome a 25-strong team of lawyers from Weil to its City ranks, as the winding down of the stricken Wall Street firm continues.

Among those making the switch are Weil’s former London managing partner Jonathan Wood and private equity co-head Marco Compagnoni. The pair will be joined by five other private equity and M&A partners, alongside two commercial litigation partners and a competition law specialist.

A further 15 lawyers from across Weil’s London practice groups will join the ten partners, although start dates for the incoming team are yet to be confirmed.

Yvette Ostolaza, chair of Sidley’s management committee, hailed the incoming group as “one of the most outstanding teams in London”. Having previously worked alongside Compagnoni and Wood, she added: “I am delighted to be reunited with them at Sidley.”

The new arrivals mark another sizeable boost to Sidley’s City presence, with these hires taking the growth in its London lawyer headcount to 50% over the past two years.

Meanwhile, fellow US outfits have been stepping in to offer a lifeline to Weil’s current and future trainees.

Earlier this month, Simpson Thacher brought forward the launch of its London training contract programme by a year to accommodate around 13 future Weil trainees and four current rookies. Sullivan & Cromwell has also taken on three current trainees and five future joiners, while Latham & Watkins has offered places to five of Weil’s existing trainees.

A number of other US and City outfits have also adapted their recruitment processes to help stranded TC holders, while the City of London Law Society has pledged its support to those affected.

Weil, who previously recruited around 15 trainees each year in London, announced plans to wind down last month following a turbulent period of senior departures, unsuccessful merger talks and leadership uncertainty, bringing more than 90 years in business to a close.