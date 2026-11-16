Simpson Thacher brings London TC launch forward to rescue stranded Weil future trainees

Current rookies saved too



Simpson Thacher is bringing forward the launch of its London training contract programme by a year as it steps in to offer new homes to current and future Weil trainees.

The US firm had originally planned to welcome its first trainee cohort in 2028. It will now launch the programme a year early, with what is understood to be around 13 grads whose training contracts were due to start at Weil next year. A further four of the stricken firm’s current trainees will also join Simpson Thacher’s inaugural cohort.

A Simpson Thacher spokesperson said:

“We’re advancing the start date of our trainee programme in an effort to support and invest in junior legal talent in the City. We look forward to welcoming our new trainees in due course.”

It is the latest lifeline for juniors left searching for new homes following Weil’s shock wind-down. Sullivan & Cromwell has already taken on three current trainees and five future joiners, while Latham & Watkins has offered places to five current trainees.

A wider group of leading US and City firms has also stepped in to support affected future trainees, with some adjusting their recruitment processes and allowing candidates to submit CVs directly.

The City of London Law Society has also pledged its support to Weil trainees and junior lawyers, saying its immediate concern was for those whose careers had been thrown into uncertainty by the firm’s closure.

Weil previously recruited around 15 trainees each year in London. Partners at the 95-year-old US firm formally approved plans to wind down the business last month following a turbulent period of senior departures, failed merger talks and leadership uncertainty.

Legal Cheek has approached Simpson Thacher for further comment.