Allen & Overy rounds off magic circle spring retention season with 81% result

30 out of 37

Allen & Overy (A&O) has become the fifth and final magic circle law firm to reveal its spring retention score.

From a qualifying cohort of 37, A&O confirmed 30 newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will be staying put at the firm — or 81%. It received 36 applications and made 33 offers — all but three of which were accepted.

James Partridge, graduate recruitment partner at A&O commented: “We are fortunate to have trainee cohorts made up of such outstanding talent and I look forward to seeing our new associates continue to flourish in their careers at A&O.”

Legal Cheek’s 2020 Firms Most List shows the outfit’s new recruits will start lawyer life on a “minimum total cash” of £100,000, comprised of salary and a “sign-on bonus”. Trainees receive £46,500 in year one, rising to £52,500 in year two.

Today’s result marks a slight drop on the firm’s autumn 2019 retention score of 89% (39 out of 44).

But how does A&O’s 81% score stack up against its MC rivals?

Freshfields confirmed a spring score of 90% (35 out of 39), while Slaughter and May and Clifford Chance revealed results of 94% (29 out of 31) and 85% (34 out of 40) respectively. Last month Linklaters confirmed it was keeping 88% (36 out of 41) of its soon-to-be associates.