Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Covid-19 tracking app must satisfy human rights and data laws [The Guardian]

Coronavirus: Courts must resume to deal with “backlog of cases” [BBC News]

Data security flaw exposes details of thousands of legal documents [Financial Times]

More than 70 per cent of high street law firms face closure after coronavirus crisis causes “dramatic plunge in income” [Mail Online]

Women launch legal action to stop military courts trying UK rape cases [The Guardian]

‘Fearless’ Scots lawyer who worked to decriminalise sex between men found dead in his home [Pink News]

British Airways heading for legal battle with union officials over plans to make a quarter of its pilots redundant [This is Money]

United States women’s football team’s equal pay bid dismissed by court [Unilad]

Lawyer dresses as Grim Reaper to scare people off beaches amid coronavirus pandemic [Metro]

