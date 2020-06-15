Comment

New legal aid rules threaten access to justice for asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants, young lawyers warn

Young Legal Aid Lawyers
By Young Legal Aid Lawyers
9

Young Legal Aid Lawyers urge Legal Cheek readers to back motion to block regulations

New rules that came into force on Monday 8 June threaten the sustainability of the asylum and immigration legal aid sector and access to justice for the most vulnerable.

Young Legal Aid Lawyers (YLAL) has been working closely with the Shadow Legal Aid Minister, Karl Turner MP, to call on the government to withdraw the rules (Civil Legal Aid (Remuneration) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020) and to consult with the sector before the new rules cause huge damage.

The sector is on its knees. Research by Refugee Action shows that there has been a 56% drop in the number of asylum and immigration legal aid providers since 2005.

The new legal aid rates will make it financially impossible for lawyers to take on complex immigration and asylum cases. The immigration bar is united in refusing to accept instructions under this new fee model as the changes pose an existential threat to the profession. The regulations set a new legal aid fee for asylum and immigration appeals. These fees have been brought in before a full consultation has taken place, and a full impact assessment has not been carried out.

The standard fixed fee for a case lodged through the courts new platform will be £627 for an asylum case, or £527 for a non-asylum case. The changes will make legally aided asylum and immigration work financially unviable and harm access to justice.

Firms will be less likely to do legally aided immigration cases, particularly those which are complex and demand more time, for people with complicated histories and vulnerabilities. There is too great a risk that they will not be paid for hours of time. The alternative would be to do the bare minimum on a case, for the firm to pay its bills and survive.

Those who are most vulnerable tend to have the most complex cases, such as victims of trafficking and LGBT+ asylum seekers. These are the people who will be denied access to justice by the new rules.

The changes will also have a serious impact on social mobility and diversity in the legal aid sector. If legal aid lawyers cannot earn a fair wage, then those without independent financial backing will not be able to enter or stay in the profession. This will create the invidious situation where there will not be lawyers that look and sound like the people we represent.

#APrayerForLegalAid

With YLAL’s support, the Official Opposition has tabled a fatal motion/prayer to strike down the new Statutory Instrument (SI) by way of an Early Day Motion (EDM 559). YLAL’s #APrayerForLegalAid campaign is a play on words as a prayer is the archaic parliamentary procedure by which the regulations can be blocked.

We urgently need MPs to add their names in support of the fatal motion/prayer. This could result in the SI being struck down before it does too much damage and could force the government to rethink its plans.

We have had a phenomenal response to our campaign so far, with hundreds of people tweeting their MPs calling upon them to support the fatal motion.

The campaign is working. Dozens of MPs have responded to these requests and have added their names. However, we need lots more MPs to add their support.

We call on all Legal Cheek readers to get behind this motion to defend access to justice. To find out how to get involved, see YLAL’s campaign page.

The more noise that we make, the greater chance we have of being heard and getting the government to rethink these damaging changes to legal aid. This is about the future of the profession and access to justice for those who need it most.

Young Legal Aid Lawyers is a group of lawyers that practise in areas of law that have traditionally been publicly funded. YLAL members include students, paralegals, trainee solicitors, pupil barristers and qualified junior lawyers across England and Wales. They campaign for a sustainable legal aid system which provides good quality legal help to those who could not otherwise afford to pay for it.

Come at me bruh

No one cares, junior lawyers are overworked, underpaid and now at risk of losing their jobs in the regions, there is not enough legal aid in general, why is the YLAL bothering with this pet project when there are more pertinent issues to deal with.

(2)(2)

Urgh

‘This will create the invidious situation where there will not be lawyers that look and sound like the people we represent.’

But most White, middle class barristers are already nothing like the people they represent in court???

Funny how this only becomes an issue when they want to manipulate the public to claim poverty. Barristers always seem to have cash though for school fees, big overseas weddings, handbags, IVF and multiple holidays a year.

They really do think the people are stupid.

(4)(0)

Anonymous

“This will create the invidious situation where there will not be lawyers that look and sound like the people we represent.”

I don’t actually care whether my lawyer looks or sounds like me.

I guess that’s just because I’m not a bigot who cares about skin colour, gender, accent…

(6)(0)

Hmmm

It’s more a case that they prefer not to give the pupillage to anyone that doesn’t look or sound like them.

But of course, the shameful racial disparity in the profession only matters when their billings are on the line.

(0)(0)

Anonymous

What is the average amount of time being spent on such cases?

Mafia Racket

I used to be a SJW who had sympathy for legal aid lawyers.

That stopped completely when I noticed that the most awful people out there aren’t actually in government – they were the lawyers themselves.

The most ‘feminist’ of them had no issues parading LV monogram handbags that their wealthy boyfriends had bought them, whilst proudly claiming to be ‘independent women’ wanting to end ‘sexism’.

Many lived with wealthy parents whilst pleading poverty, and then relied on their parents again for flat deposits and BPTC fees because they never bothered to save anything. They would turn up to protests and berate ‘the Tories’ for ignoring the housing problems of people on council estates, and then spend summers at their parents’ second home in France/Spain/Italy.

Somehow, they were always the victim. Not their poor client who nearly died trying to get into the UK.

And of course, you could never criticise them, because then you are a ‘bitter person’ who ‘hates people only trying to help’.

Non

I’d rather no taxpayer money was spent on this.

Kirkland NQ

£627 per case? I spent more than that on Diptyque air fresheners for the Lambo.

Davina

I bet you need plenty of air freshener to mask all the stale jokes you make

