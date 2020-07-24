‘Kirkland & End It’ is the latest corporate law meme account poking fun at the profession

Is this a new social media trend?

Now there’s a ‘Kirkland & End It’ Instagram account poking fun at the legal profession.

The meme page, which is in no way associated with Kirkland & Ellis, has 1,214 followers at the time of writing, and uses an adapted version of the US firm’s logo.

“Our memeable time is £500 per hour + VAT + disbursements,” the anonymous user quips.

The account launched in March and has since shared 38 memes poking fun at trainee life, billing targets and moneylaw salaries, among other things. Here are Legal Cheek‘s faves:

“I want to become a lawyer to help people”

Law students, a 2.1 in tort does not mean you are a lawyer

The paralegal-trainee divide

A swipe at non-Russell Group uni students securing TCs

The circle of law life

Keep calm and keep billing

*Visible confusion*

Gotcha!

Launching law meme accounts on Instagram has become somewhat of a trend in recent months. Earlier this year we saw ‘Allen & Over It’ (a play on Allen & Overy) grace the pages of Legal Cheek.

‘Slaughtered and Dismayed’ (a play on Slaughter and May) was brought to our attention last October. The page mocks life in City law through the medium of memes, and has since gathered a 12k-strong following.

Neither ‘Allen & Over It’ nor ‘Slaughtered and Dismayed’ are affiliated with the magic circle duo.

Last month, we brought you ‘Magic Circle Confessions’, an Instagram account that allows City lawyers to anonymously submit their “juicy secrets”.