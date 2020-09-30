US lawyer takes on coronavirus in action-filled YouTube ad

The Texas Law Hawk is back

US lawyer Bryan Wilson, also known as the Texas Law Hawk, has returned with another crazy action-packed YouTube advert — this time with a coronavirus twist.

The Law Hawk has graced the pages of Legal Cheek on a number of occasions thanks to his eye-catching approach to self-marketing. Think flamethrowers, jet-ski stunts and grabbing fish from a river.

Fans will be delighted to see his latest ad is just as bizarre as previous efforts, with the usual mix of yelling and explosion as the Law Hawk this time grapples a new foe — coronavirus (which is represented by a middle-aged bloke in a helmet with mini traffic cones glued to a bodysuit).

The Law Hawk initially defends himself with a yellow mop before placing a mask over his mouth (US flag-themed, of course) and gaining the super-strength required to defeat the deadly bug.

The lawyer — who specialises in driving and personal injury cases — goes on to urge fans to ‘MASK UP, MOVE ON’, as the virus, now puffing away on a cigarette, looks on.

Watch the advert in full below: